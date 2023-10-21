High school football is on the schedule this week in McCormick County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

McCormick County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

McCormick High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School