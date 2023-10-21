On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jordan Martinook going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding four total goals (one per game).

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

