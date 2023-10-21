Hye-jin Choi will compete at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at the par-72, 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Choi at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Choi Odds to Win: +3000

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Choi has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Choi has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Choi has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Choi has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -4 283 0 20 2 3 $804,400

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Choi played this event was in 2022, and she finished third.

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course Choi has played i the last year (6,593 yards) is 87 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,680).

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging par to finish in the 39th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was good enough to land her in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Choi was better than 89% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Choi carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Choi had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Choi's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that last competition, Choi's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Choi finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Choi finished without one.

