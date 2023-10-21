Hurricanes vs. Avalanche: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Hurricanes (+115). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Betting Trends
- Carolina has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in all five games this season.
- The Avalanche were favored on the moneyline in four games this season, and won each time.
- The Hurricanes have not been an underdog this season.
- Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter and won each of them.
- Carolina has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +115.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.