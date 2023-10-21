Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Yellow Jackets to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia Tech (-5.5)
|Over (57.5)
|Georgia Tech 34, Boston College 26
Week 8 ACC Predictions
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The Yellow Jackets have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Yellow Jackets have three wins in five games against the spread this year.
- Georgia Tech has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 5.5-point favorites.
- The Yellow Jackets have seen three of its five games go over the point total.
- The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 2.4 more than the average point total for Georgia Tech games this season.
Boston College Betting Info (2023)
- The Eagles have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.
- In games they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Eagles' six games with a set total.
- The average point total for the Boston College this year is 6.8 points lower than this game's over/under.
Yellow Jackets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia Tech
|30.8
|29
|37.5
|25.5
|25.3
|28
|Boston College
|27.7
|31.7
|27.8
|27.5
|27.5
|40
