In the contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Yellow Jackets to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (-5.5) Over (57.5) Georgia Tech 34, Boston College 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Tech vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Yellow Jackets have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Yellow Jackets have three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Yellow Jackets have seen three of its five games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 2.4 more than the average point total for Georgia Tech games this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

In games they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Eagles' six games with a set total.

The average point total for the Boston College this year is 6.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yellow Jackets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 30.8 29 37.5 25.5 25.3 28 Boston College 27.7 31.7 27.8 27.5 27.5 40

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.