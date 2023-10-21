The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field. The over/under is set at 62.5 points for the game.

On offense, Louisiana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by totaling 35.5 points per game. The Ragin' Cajuns rank 94th on defense (29.2 points allowed per game). Georgia State is compiling 421.8 total yards per game on offense this season (47th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 411.8 total yards per game (107th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Louisiana vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -3.5 -105 -115 62.5 -115 -105 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Georgia State vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Panthers are accumulating 381.7 yards per game (-58-worst in college football) and allowing 423.0 (100th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Panthers are -5-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.0 per game) and 91st in points conceded (23.0).

Georgia State is -22-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (206.0), and -92-worst in passing yards allowed (284.0).

The Panthers are 74th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (175.7), and 25th-worst in rushing yards conceded (139.0).

Over their past three games, the Panthers have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Georgia State's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Week 8 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has gone 4-1-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia State hase gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Georgia State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Georgia State has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on Georgia State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,421 passing yards (236.8 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 350 yards (58.3 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed 143 times for 742 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 91 yards.

Robert Lewis has racked up 536 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has recorded 397 receiving yards (66.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Jacari Carter's 27 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 155 yards.

Kevin Swint paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Georgia State's top-tackler, Jontrey Hunter, has 47 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Gavin Pringle has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.