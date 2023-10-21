Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) taking on the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Georgia State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Georgia State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-3)
|62.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-3.5)
|63.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Georgia State is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Panthers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Louisiana has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 3 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
