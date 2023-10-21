Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 37, UL Monroe 19

Georgia Southern 37, UL Monroe 19 Georgia Southern has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Eagles have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter.

This season, UL Monroe has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Warhawks have been at least a +550 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (-16.5)



Georgia Southern (-16.5) Georgia Southern has three wins in five games versus the spread this year.

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 3-2-0 this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, UL Monroe has played two games with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 59.5 is 9.7 points more than the combined points per game averages for Georgia Southern (31.3 points per game) and UL Monroe (18.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.3 65 62.2 Implied Total AVG 36.2 36 36.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 49.3 59 Implied Total AVG 35.6 30.3 43.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

