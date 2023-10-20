If you live in Greenville County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Chapman High School at Blue Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton-Honea Path High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickens High School at Berea High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmetto High School at Fountain Inn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Fountain Inn, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greer High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville