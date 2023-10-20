South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Greenville County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapman High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton-Honea Path High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickens High School at Berea High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
