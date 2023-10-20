South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Anderson County, South Carolina this week.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Easley High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton-Honea Path High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
