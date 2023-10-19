South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in York County, South Carolina this week? We've got what you need.
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fort Mill High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: York, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
