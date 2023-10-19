Searching for how to watch high school football games in York County, South Carolina this week? We've got what you need.

    • York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Fort Mill High School at Clover High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Clover, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: York, SC
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Valley High School at Nation Ford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fort Mill, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fort Mill, SC
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

