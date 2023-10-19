The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) and the Rice Owls (3-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Hurricane favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the contest.

Tulsa vs. Rice Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Rice Moneyline
BetMGM Tulsa (-2.5) 57.5 - -
FanDuel Tulsa (-2.5) 57.5 -137 +114

Tulsa vs. Rice Betting Trends

  • Tulsa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Rice has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
  • The Owls have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

