South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cheraw High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: York, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
