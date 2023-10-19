The Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1), who have dropped four in a row, on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes had a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in games that needed overtime, last season.

Carolina picked up 58 points (25-9-8) in the 42 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-4-2 record, picking up six points.

Carolina scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).

The Hurricanes scored more than two goals 64 times, and went 52-7-5 in those games (to record 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 22-3-0 record (44 points).

When it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes were outshot by their opponent in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.5 20th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 20th 19.76% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.