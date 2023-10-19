The New Orleans Saints (3-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are set to come together at Caesars Superdome on October 19, which means that Derek Carr and Trevor Lawrence will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we break down both QBs, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Derek Carr vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 6 Games Played 6 65.0% Completion % 67.1% 1,299 (216.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,439 (239.8) 5 Touchdowns 7 3 Interceptions 3 7 (1.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 147 (24.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This season, the Jaguars are 19th in the NFL in points allowed (20.3 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (345.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the most passing yards in the NFL with 1,622 (270.3 per game). It also ranks 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

Against the run, the Jaguars have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by allowing 75.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with 3.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Jacksonville ranks 17th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 16th (52.4%).

Saints Defensive Stats

