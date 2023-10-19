At Caesars Superdome in Week 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be facing the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Tyrann Mathieu. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 51 8.5 23 77 9.05

Christian Kirk vs. Tyrann Mathieu Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 384 (64 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville is 10th in the NFL in passing yards with 1,343 (223.8 per game) and 18th in yards per attempt (6.3).

The Jaguars' offense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 23.7 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 12th with 2,024 total yards (337.3 per game).

Jacksonville ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 35.5 times per game.

In the red zone, the Jaguars air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 18 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Tyrann Mathieu & the Saints' Defense

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high one interception to go along with 23 tackles and three passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, New Orleans is conceding the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL at 182 per game (1,092 total passing yards against).

The Saints are conceding 16 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

New Orleans has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

Seven players have hauled in a touchdown against the Saints this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Tyrann Mathieu Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Tyrann Mathieu Rec. Targets 49 17 Def. Targets Receptions 33 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 384 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 117 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

