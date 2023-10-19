Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Chester County, South Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    Thursday

    Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Richburg, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Richburg, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Chester High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clinton, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

