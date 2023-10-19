South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Chester County, South Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chester High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clinton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
