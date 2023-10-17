Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Kotkaniemi had a plus-minus rating of +10, and averaged 14:44 on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 20 of 82 games last season, Kotkaniemi had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

