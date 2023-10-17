Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Sharks on October 17, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Carolina Hurricanes-San Jose Sharks matchup at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Brady Skjei Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Brady Skjei is Carolina's top contributor with four points. He has one goal and three assists this season.
Skjei Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|3
Teuvo Teravainen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Teuvo Teravainen is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through three games, with four goals and zero assists.
Teravainen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
Anthony DeAngelo Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Anthony DeAngelo's season total of three points has come from zero goals and three assists.
DeAngelo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Tomas Hertl has scored zero goals (0.0 per game) and dished out one assist (0.5 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with one total point (0.5 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 0%.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
