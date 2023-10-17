The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, while the Sharks were beaten by the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Sharks 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sharks (+280)

Sharks (+280) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes had a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in games that required overtime, last season.

Carolina was 25-9-8 (58 points) in its 42 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games last season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).

Carolina scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).

The Hurricanes scored three or more goals in 64 games (52-7-5, 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 22-3-0 record (44 points).

In the 77 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes were outshot by their opponent in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 3rd 34.8 Shots 29.5 23rd 1st 26 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 20th 19.76% Power Play % 18.39% 25th 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 82.38% 8th

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

