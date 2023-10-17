The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) currently has three players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikael Granlund C Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.

San Jose gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-300) Sharks (+230) 6

