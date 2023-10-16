The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's game that pits the Cowboys against the Chargers is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In five games this season, the Cowboys have had the lead after the first quarter two times and have trailed three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers have had the lead after the first quarter two times and been tied two times in four games this season.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Chargers have won the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.4 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Out of four games this season, the Chargers have lost the third quarter two times and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' four games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have led one time, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

The Chargers have led three times (2-1 in those games) and have been losing one time (0-1) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half three times (3-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging nine points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in the second half.

In four games this year, the Chargers have won the second half one time, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

