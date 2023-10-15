Stephen Sullivan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Sullivan's stats below.

In the passing game last year, Sullivan was targeted six times, with season stats of 46 yards on two receptions (23.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 38 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Sullivan 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 2 46 21 0 23.0

Sullivan Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0

