Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (0-5) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15 at Hard Rock Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Panthers are coming off of a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

In their last game, the Dolphins beat the New York Giants 31-16.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Shoulder Out Austin Corbett OG Knee Out Xavier Woods S Hamstring Out Donte Jackson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Ankle Questionable Vonn Bell S Quad Out Derrick Brown DT Knee Questionable Ian Thomas TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Giovanni Ricci TE Shoulder Out Stephen Sullivan TE Hip Questionable Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Calvin Throckmorton OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chandler Zavala OG Neck Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Ribs Out Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Out Robert Jones OL Knee Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Doubtful Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Questionable Robert Hunt OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Dolphins or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Season Insights

With 294.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 13th, giving up 325.8 total yards per game.

The Panthers rank 25th in points per game (18.2), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 28.8 points surrendered per contest.

The Panthers rank 22nd in the NFL with 198.4 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank sixth with 185 passing yards ceded per contest on defense.

Carolina is generating 96 rushing yards per game on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 140.8 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.

At -4, the Panthers have the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14.5)

Dolphins (-14.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-1100), Panthers (+700)

Dolphins (-1100), Panthers (+700) Total: 47.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.