In the Week 6 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonathan Mingo hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has grabbed 13 passes (26 targets) for 112 yards (28 per game) this year.

Mingo, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0

