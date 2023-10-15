The Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins are set to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Hayden Hurst find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hurst will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Hurst's stat line this season shows 13 catches for 100 yards and one score. He puts up 20 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 19 times.

In one of five games this season, Hurst has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0

Rep Hayden Hurst with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.