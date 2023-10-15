Falcons vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (2-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Commanders can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|2.5
|42.5
|-145
|+120
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 42.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.
- The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-4-0).
- The Falcons have won all three games when favored on the moneyline this year.
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have played three games this season that ended with a point total above 42.5 points.
- Washington has had an average of 41.5 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread twice in five games with a set spread.
- The Commanders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
Falcons vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|16.6
|26
|19.2
|11
|42.5
|1
|5
|Commanders
|21.8
|17
|32.0
|31
|41.5
|3
|5
Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
Falcons
- Atlanta is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three contests.
- In its past three games, Atlanta has not gone over the total.
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-13 total points, -2.6 per game), as do the Commanders (-51 total points, -10.2 per game).
Commanders
- Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.
- In the Commanders' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-13 total points, -2.6 per game), as do the Commanders (-51 total points, -10.2 per game).
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|41.0
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|22.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.5
|42.0
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.0
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.