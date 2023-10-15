The Carolina Panthers (0-5) visit the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium and will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Dolphins vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.2 points of each other).
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 92.3%.
  • The Dolphins have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.
  • This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Miami (-14.5)
    • The Dolphins have covered the spread four times this season (4-1-0).
    • The Panthers are winless against the spread this year (0-4-1).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
    • These teams average 54.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more than the over/under of 47.5.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.3 more points per game (55.8) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.
    • Dolphins games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).
    • The Panthers have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

    Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 322.8 11 4.2 0

    Chuba Hubbard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 30.8 0 11.4 0

