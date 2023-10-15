With the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) and the Washington Commanders (2-3) playing on October 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Desmond Ridder vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats Sam Howell 5 Games Played 5 65.4% Completion % 68.6% 1,073 (214.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,349 (269.8) 4 Touchdowns 6 3 Interceptions 6 57 (11.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 101 (20.2) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 202.5 yards

: Over/Under 202.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Commanders Defensive Stats

This season, the Commanders are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 32.0 points per game (26th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,193) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (10).

Against the run, the Commanders have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, giving up the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL (133.6 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 14th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Washington ranks sixth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 44.4%. It is sixth in third-down efficiency allowed at 41.2%.

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

