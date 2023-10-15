Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 238.6 per game.

Ridder has thrown for 1,073 yards (214.6 per game) this season, connecting on 65.4% of his throws with four TD passes with three INTs. Ridder has contributed 57 rushing yards (plus two rushing touchdowns) on 18 carries while averaging 11.4 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridder and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridder vs. the Commanders

Ridder vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Commanders have cenceded four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Washington has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Commanders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 238.6 passing yards the Commanders yield per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Commanders have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (two per game).

Watch Falcons vs Commanders on Fubo!

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+190)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridder Passing Insights

So far this season, Ridder has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of five opportunities.

The Falcons have passed 51.3% of the time and run 48.7% this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

With 156 attempts for 1,073 passing yards, Ridder is 19th in NFL action with 6.9 yards per attempt.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (75.0%).

Ridder has passed 19 times out of his 156 total attempts while in the red zone (47.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder went over his rushing yards total two times in five games played this season.

Ridder has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has five red zone carries for 23.8% of the team share (his team runs on 52.5% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-32 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-18 / 115 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.