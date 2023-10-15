The Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins are slated to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Bryce Young score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

This season Young has piled up eight carries for 65 yards (16.3 per game).

Young has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Bryce Young Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0

