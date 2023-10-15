At Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Emmanuel Ogbah. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 60 12 11 43 8.40

Adam Thielen vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has hauled in 394 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Carolina is 20th in the NFL in passing yards (992) and 12th in passing touchdowns (seven).

The Panthers' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 91 points (18.2 per game).

Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 40.4 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers have made 19 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the NFL. They pass the ball 52.8% of the time in the red zone.

Emmanuel Ogbah & the Dolphins' Defense

Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with one interception, while also collecting seven tackles, one TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Miami has given up 1,187 (237.4 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.

The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is seventh from bottom in the NFL, at 27 per game.

Miami has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Five players have hauled in a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Emmanuel Ogbah Rec. Targets 46 0 Def. Targets Receptions 38 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.4 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 394 7 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78.8 1.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 153 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

