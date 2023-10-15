Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Thielen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Thielen has been targeted 46 times and has 38 catches for 394 yards (10.4 per reception) and three TDs, plus one carry for six yards.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (LP/hip): 0 Rec
Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|46
|38
|394
|153
|3
|10.4
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
