The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) will have their 15th-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) and the No. 1 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Fighting Irish are favored by only 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. USC matchup.

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline USC Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-2.5) 62.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-2.5) 62.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

USC has won two games against the spread this year.

Notre Dame & USC 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 USC To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200 To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250

