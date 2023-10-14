Following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Henrik Norlander is in third at -11.

Looking to wager on Henrik Norlander at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Henrik Norlander Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Norlander has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Norlander has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Norlander has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Norlander has top-five finishes in each of his last two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -7 269 0 14 2 2 $1M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Norlander has had an average finishing position of 62nd.

Norlander has made the cut in two of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Norlander missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

TPC Summerlin will play at 7,255 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

TPC Summerlin is 7,255 yards, 59 yards shorter than the average course Norlander has played in the past year (7,314).

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.65 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 63) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 98th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Norlander shot better than 88% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Norlander carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Norlander did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Norlander's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Norlander had a bogey or worse on two of 63 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Norlander finished the Sanderson Farms Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Norlander carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Norlander's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

