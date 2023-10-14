The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 7 Odds

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 31.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-7-0).

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.