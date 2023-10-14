Georgia State vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Georgia State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|56.5
|-113
|-106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Oregon vs Washington
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Tulane vs Memphis
- West Virginia vs Houston
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- BYU vs TCU
- Illinois vs Maryland
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Indiana vs Michigan
Georgia State vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Georgia State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Panthers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Marshall has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.