The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 56.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Georgia State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Georgia State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Panthers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Marshall has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

