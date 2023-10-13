If you reside in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dorman High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakbrook Preparatory at Richard Winn Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Winnsboro, SC

Winnsboro, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Boiling Springs High School at Gaffney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Gaffney, SC

Gaffney, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Blacksburg High School at Chesnee High School