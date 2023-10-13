Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Northwood Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek High School at Cane Bay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Conference: 5A - Region 7

5A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkeley High School at Ashley Ridge High School