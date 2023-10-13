South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bamberg County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Bamberg County, South Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Bamberg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.