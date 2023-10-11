Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in NLDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Arcia has had a hit in 83 of 140 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits 36 times (25.7%).

Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (12.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .255 AVG .273 .317 OBP .325 .397 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 34 RBI 31 56/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings