MLB Playoffs Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, October 11
As we head into Wednesday's postseason MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Braves (Bryce Elder) against the Phillies (Aaron Nola).
Keep reading to find the likely starters for every game on the docket for October 11.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Elder (12-4) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Nola (12-9) when the teams play Wednesday.
|ATL: Elder
|PHI: Nola
|31 (174.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (193.2 IP)
|3.81
|ERA
|4.46
|6.6
|K/9
|9.4
For a full preview of the Elder vs Nola matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- ATL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (11-10) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|HOU: Urquidy
|MIN: Ryan
|16 (63 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (161.2 IP)
|5.29
|ERA
|4.51
|6.4
|K/9
|11.0
Live Stream Astros at Twins
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: FS1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Rangers face off against the Orioles on Wednesday but neither team has named a probable starter.
Live Stream Orioles at Rangers
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: FS1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (13-11) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|LAD: Lynn
|ARI: Pfaadt
|32 (183.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (96 IP)
|5.73
|ERA
|5.72
|9.4
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- LAD Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
