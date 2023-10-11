The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the NLDS.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 172 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 during his last outings.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this year (116 of 164), with at least two hits 47 times (28.7%).

In 28% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 78 games this year (47.6%), including 36 games with more than one RBI (22%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

In 58.5% of his games this year (96 of 164), he has scored, and in 29 of those games (17.7%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .301 AVG .266 .405 OBP .374 .640 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 73 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings