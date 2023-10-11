How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, October 11, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
You can watch on ESPN+ and BSSO to see the Hurricanes meet the Senators.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Senators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Senators conceded 3.3 goals per game (270 in total), 20th in the league.
- The Senators' 259 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 18th in the NHL.
- Their -11 goal differential was 21st in the league.
- The Senators had 72 power-play goals (on 306 chances), second in the NHL.
- The Senators' power-play percentage (23.53) put them eighth in the league.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|78
|39
|51
|90
|62
|61
|41.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|82
|35
|48
|83
|51
|30
|48.4%
|Claude Giroux
|82
|35
|44
|79
|32
|52
|58.3%
|Drake Batherson
|82
|22
|40
|62
|38
|38
|34.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|69
|18
|32
|50
|26
|24
|0%
