The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Greenville County, South Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

    • Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Hillcrest High School at Mauldin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 10
    • Location: Mauldin, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Blue Ridge High School at Carolina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Greenville, SC
    • Conference: 3A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Christ Church High School at Dixie High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Due West, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastside High School at Riverside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Greer, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Laurens High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Laurens, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Hillcrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Simpsonville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

