South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Greenville County, South Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Hillcrest High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 10
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Blue Ridge High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Christ Church High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Laurens, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
