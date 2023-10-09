On Monday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies on top 1-0.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .255 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Rosario is batting .250 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 59.4% of his 143 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has had an RBI in 40 games this season (28.0%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 67 .278 AVG .229 .315 OBP .294 .518 SLG .377 28 XBH 21 16 HR 5 50 RBI 24 67/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

