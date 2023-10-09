Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 2 on October 9, 2023
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 9:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .307/.408/.579 slash line on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 213 hits with 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashed .334/.412/.571 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.363/.508 so far this year.
- Carroll has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
