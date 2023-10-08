Falcons vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. For this matchup, the total has been set at 41.5 points.
Before the Falcons play the Texans, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Texans play the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-1.5)
|41.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2)
|41.5
|-126
|+108
Other Week 5 Odds
Atlanta vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Atlanta is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.
- One of Atlanta's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
- Houston has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- The Texans have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Houston has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.
