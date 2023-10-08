The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) host the Houston Texans (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Texans.

Falcons vs. Texans Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Falcons 1.5 41.5 -125 +105

Falcons vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

  • Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 42.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-3-0).
  • The Falcons have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they won both of the games.
  • Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Houston Texans

  • The Texans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points only twice this season.
  • Houston has a 42.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.6 more points than this game's total.
  • The Texans have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.
  • The Texans have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Houston has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Falcons 15.5 25 19.3 10 42.6 1 4
Texans 24 17 19.8 11 42.1 2 4
Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.6 40.5 44.8
Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.0 24.0
ATS Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.1 40.8 43.5
Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 21.5 26.5
ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

