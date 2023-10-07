Week 6 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Week 6 of the college football schedule included five games with Sun Belt teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Marshall vs. NC State | Texas State vs. Louisiana | Arkansas State vs. Troy | South Alabama vs. UL Monroe | Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss
Week 6 Sun Belt Results
NC State 48 Marshall 41
- Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 44.5
NC State Leaders
- Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)
Marshall Leaders
- Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|NC State
|Marshall
|401
|Total Yards
|419
|265
|Passing Yards
|315
|136
|Rushing Yards
|104
|3
|Turnovers
|3
Louisiana 34 Texas State 30
- Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-1)
- Pregame Total: 66.5
Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Robert Williams (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas State Leaders
- Passing: TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Joey Hobert (9 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisiana
|Texas State
|423
|Total Yards
|530
|205
|Passing Yards
|326
|218
|Rushing Yards
|204
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Troy 37 Arkansas State 3
- Pregame Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Troy Leaders
- Passing: Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Deshon Stoudemire (5 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)
Arkansas State Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS)
- Receiving: Jeff Foreman (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Troy
|Arkansas State
|587
|Total Yards
|203
|236
|Passing Yards
|156
|351
|Rushing Yards
|47
|1
|Turnovers
|0
South Alabama 55 UL Monroe 7
- Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
South Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caullin Lacy (9 TAR, 7 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD)
UL Monroe Leaders
- Passing: Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyrone Howell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe
|South Alabama
|250
|Total Yards
|589
|112
|Passing Yards
|387
|138
|Rushing Yards
|202
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Old Dominion 17 Southern Miss 13
- Pregame Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Old Dominion Leaders
- Passing: Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS)
- Receiving: Ahmarian Granger (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Jakarius Caston (11 TAR, 5 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss
|Old Dominion
|276
|Total Yards
|337
|166
|Passing Yards
|194
|110
|Rushing Yards
|143
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-5.5)
Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)
Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-4.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.